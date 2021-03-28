Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,008 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 33.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.10 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

