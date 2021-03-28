Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $55.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.64.

AVNT opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. Avient has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $285,103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $74,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $32,786,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $29,558,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $29,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

