West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $280.31 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.