Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

WMC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 600,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,912. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.