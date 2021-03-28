WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.68 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $1.68 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

