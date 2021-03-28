Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow Sells 877 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $31,475.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,018.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Daniel Chow sold 780 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $31,340.40.

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Chow sold 888 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $41,229.84.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $29,886.03.

WLDN opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

