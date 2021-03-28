William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $18.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $17.88. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $27.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $79.15 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.92.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,413.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,228.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,189.49. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $757.18 and a twelve month high of $1,424.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AutoZone by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,059.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $5,404,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in AutoZone by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

