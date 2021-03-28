Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Woolworths stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Woolworths has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

