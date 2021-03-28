Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Worldline has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $98.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

