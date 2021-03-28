Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Coherent makes up approximately 2.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Coherent by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 215,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Coherent by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 47,197.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Coherent stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.56. 904,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,636. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

