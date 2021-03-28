Worth Venture Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 478,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,867. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

