Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $739,000 in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Separately, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.14. 65,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,460. Myomo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%. Analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Myomo Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

