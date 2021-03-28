Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Edap Tms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the period.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

EDAP stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 74,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a P/E ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

