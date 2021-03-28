Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Hits $76.75 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $45.77 or 0.00081494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $76.75 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00230357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.00857126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

