WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

WSP opened at C$120.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$72.12 and a 1-year high of C$127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.04.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.82.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.