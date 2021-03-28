Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,615.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises approximately 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.14. 2,360,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

