Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 3,746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

