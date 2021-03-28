Xuez (XUEZ) Trading 31.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $159,449.32 and approximately $64,612.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,989,244 coins and its circulating supply is 4,022,811 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

