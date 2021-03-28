XXEC Inc. Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Xylem makes up 2.2% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:XYL traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 790,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

