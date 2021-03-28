Ycash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,438.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $16,438.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00238985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00062217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090388 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

It was first traded on April 11th, 2019.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

