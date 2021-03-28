Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. County Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ICBK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 4,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

