Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.20 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report $739.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $726.30 million and the highest is $747.05 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $480.22. The stock had a trading volume of 546,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,489. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.43. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $223.54 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

