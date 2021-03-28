Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.06). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

SBBP opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

