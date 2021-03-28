Zacks Investment Management Acquires 20,554 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 186.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Quidel worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,117,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.04. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

