Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 424.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

