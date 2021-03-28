Zacks Investment Management Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $400.78 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $270.10 and a 12 month high of $413.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

