Zacks Investment Management Purchases 437 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.94. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

