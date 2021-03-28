Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 20,704 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $306.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.26. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

