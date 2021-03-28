Zacks Investment Management Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $159.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

