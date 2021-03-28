Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Axle’s efforts of diversifying its business, products and customer base are generating impressive results. The firm is set to make considerable progress across the electric drive space. Collaborations with Inovance and REE Automotive bode well for American Axle’s prospects and are set to fuel electrification revenues. American Axle’s upbeat revenue guidance for 2021 sparks optimism on its future prospects. However, new Covid-19 strains prolonging the second wave of infections may cast a pall over the firm. Further, soaring manufacturing and operating costs may hurt American Axle’s profit margin. Also, adverse foreign currency translations may impact the company’s earnings. Stretched balance sheet of the firm also plays a spoilsport. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,616,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after buying an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 715,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

