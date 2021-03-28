Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ACRE opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $465.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

