Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Get iBio alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of iBio stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 6,126,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iBio by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,079,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iBio by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iBio by 71.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iBio (IBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.