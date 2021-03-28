Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

MSA has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MSA Safety by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

