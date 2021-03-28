Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

ALTG stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

