Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

