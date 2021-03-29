$0.24 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,357,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,548,881. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

