$0.53 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ BMRC traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $525.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

