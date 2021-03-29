$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 608,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,961,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,062. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

