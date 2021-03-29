$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $916.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 850,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,249. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

