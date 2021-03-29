$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after buying an additional 108,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $135.84. 451,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,429. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $80.17 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

