1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $469,990.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $469,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,484,645.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.76. 5,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 566,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

