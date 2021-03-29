11,505 Shares in ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Oil & Gas by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DDG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. ProShares Short Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

About ProShares Short Oil & Gas

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

