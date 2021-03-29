1,162 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

MPC stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.