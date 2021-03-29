12,214 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of XNTK stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.53. 11,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.18. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $161.34.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

