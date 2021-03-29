1,241 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $311.29. 36,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.56.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

