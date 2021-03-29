1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

Shares of DRI traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €24.69 ($29.05). The stock had a trading volume of 134,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.10. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

