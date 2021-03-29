1,503 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $1,843,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,674,284.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,483 shares of company stock worth $26,232,485 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $115.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

