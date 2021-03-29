158,756 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,981,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,996,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,941,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,152. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56.

