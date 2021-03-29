$17.14 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $17.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.71 million to $17.50 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $82.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

CSTL stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,230,829.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,744 shares of company stock valued at $24,380,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,476,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

