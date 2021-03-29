1,745 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

